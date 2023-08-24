New Thought to discuss ‘Spiritual Passages — The Opportunity and The Challenges for a Renewed Life’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service on Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. will be ”Spiritual Passages — The Opportunity and The Challenges for a Renewed Life,” with Dr. Elaine Harding.

“When you are at peace with your life and in a state of tranquility, you actually send out a vibration of energy that impacts all living creatures, including plants, animals, and even babies.” — Wayne Dyer.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join the SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m.: “Sacred Medicine Ways — Basic Healing Techniques” with Shayla White Eagle. This week will be “Recipes and Remedies For The Body, Mind, and Spirit.” Learn how to use the energy around you to support the body, mind and spirit this week. Call or text (970) 309-6067 for more information.

Friday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. Film presentation by Shelly Spotleson- Sinclair.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m.: Sunday service with Dr. Elaine Harding. Ignite Your Life group meeting after the service.

Sept. 10: Sunday service with Stephanie Morrow.

Sept. 23: “Art with Spirit” workshop with Karen Kinney, spiritual art teacher.

October: Vets4Vets fundraiser, Yamaguchi Park. Dates and time to be announced.

Nov. 11: Quintangled masquerade ball fundraiser with Julie Loar. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We are the Good Vibe Tribe that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309.