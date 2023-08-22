Arson investigation underway after clothing set on fire in Walmart

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Update: The store has reopened.

Earlier story:

According to a press release from the Pagosa Springs Police Department (PSPD), the PSPD and Pagosa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire at Walmart, located at 211 Aspen Village Drive, at approximately 8:48 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

The fire was extinguished prior the arrival of either department, the press release notes, adding, “A small portion of the boy’s clothing aisle had burned and sustained moderate damage, there was no structural damage to the building.”

The press release further states, “It was determined the setting of the fire was an intentional act and is being investigated as arson.”

PSPD Chief William Rockensock noted Tuesday the suspect is probably a juvenile.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the release states.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Boyd Neagle with the PSPD at (970) 264-4151, ext. 241.

During the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners’ work session Tuesday morning, the commissioners spoke about the fire and the impacts of it to the community, with Commissioner Ronnie Maez pointing out any food that will have to be thrown away, such as produce, will impact the community’s food supply.

