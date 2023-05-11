Kippy Dale Carr, of Livingston, Texas, formerly of Pagosa Springs, Colo., passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2023, at the age of 68. Kippy was born on Feb. 7, 1955, in Baytown, Texas, to Henry Ford Carr and Allean Hazel Carr.

Kippy was a dedicated husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. He was a true lover of anything outdoors; he was an avid hunter (never missing an opportunity to share his knowledge to help grow others). After 20-plus years of hunting in the beautiful San Juan National Forest of Colorado, he finally took his trophy bull elk of a lifetime with his bow, which was a dream come true. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, flying around in his ultralight, classic cars and motorcycles. Kippy was also very passionate about his love for ball. He played softball for most of his adult life, always enjoying the friendships and tournament travel that came along with it. He has received multiple MVP and first-place team tournament awards over the years. His greatest joys were his family, whom he loved spending time with at their ranch in Mountain Home, Texas. He was a facilitator, voice of reason, loving husband, father, uncle and family man. He was also an amazing Paw Paw to his grandchildren, who he adored, and loyal friend. He was one of a kind. Kippy will never be forgotten but forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Kippy is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Ann Marie Carr, of Livingston, Texas; daughter, Kelsey Carr Murray and spouse Chris Murray, of New Caney, Texas; son, Hank Carr, of Atascocita, Texas; daughter, Whitney Jackson and spouse Jimmy Valdez, of Bangs, Texas; son, Austin Jackson, of Livingston, Texas; nephew (whom he viewed as another son), Kody Carr and spouse Laura Carr, of Baytown, Texas; grandchildren, Bryce Dinsmore, Makenna Murray, Wyatt, Emerson and Kallie Valdez, Anniston Jackson; and mother-in-law, Gloria Glendenning, of Baytown, Texas; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Kippy is preceded in death by Henry Ford Carr (father), Allean Hazel Gibson Carr (mother) and Keith Lynn Carr (brother).

The family would like to thank Millennium Physicians Group in Cleveland, Texas, for their compassionate care during Kippy’s treatment.

A celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kippy’s name to B.A.S.S. – Home (baytownareaseniorsoftball.com), National Blood Clot Alliance or the cancer foundation of your choice.

