Pagosa Springs High School student wins Sullivan Foundation music scholarship

By Larry Parks | Special to The PREVIEW

Kaeden Thomas, a senior at Pagosa Springs High School, won a $750 music scholarship at the annual Sullivan Foundation master class for high school singers in Durango.

More than 30 talented young singers from Southwest Colorado and Oklahoma competed for three scholarships, with Thomas finishing first runner-up.

The youthful singers were treated to master classes in musicianship by international celebrity, cabaret singer and Broadway actress K. T. Sullivan, and Birdland Jazz Club Resident and recording artist Natalie Douglas, both currently residing and performing in New York City.

The Saturday night Durango gala concert at which the scholarship prizes were awarded was hosted by Durango singer and frequent Pagosa Springs performer Tim Sullivan.

The three scholarship winners each performed at the gala. Thomas dramatically sang “Stars” from “Les Miserables,” the memorable song of Javert, the Paris policeman whose life mission was to capture the hero, Jean Valjean, and bring him to justice.

Thomas’ scholarship is awarded to encourage his musical interests and help to finance further music studies. Previous Pagosa Springs winners of Sullivan Foundation scholarships are Gus Palma, Allora Leonard and Hannah Rockensock.