Hot Springs Fest to return Nov. 11-13

By Jesse Hensle | The Springs Resort

Hot Springs Fest is a one-of-a-kind event unique to Pagosa Springs that celebrates the rejuvenating power of Pagosa’s all-natural mineral water, drawn from the world’s deepest hot spring.

Guests and community members are invited to experience up to three days of soaking and immersion in hydrotherapy, yoga and meditation classes, live music, and wellness mocktails.

Event guests will enjoy access to more than 40 soaking pools and water features, with entry to three popular hot spring destinations in the heart of downtown Pagosa Springs: The Springs Resort, Healing Waters and The Overlook.

In addition to entry into all three hot spring facilities, Hot Springs Fest also features live music, a variety of unique health and wellness activities, guided contrast bathing opportunities, communal gatherings and gratitude ceremonies, and a chance to experience Mother Nature’s best water in the heart of the San Juan Mountains.

Soak up the healing power of natural hot springs while enjoying a weekend full of fun and relaxation.

Hot Springs Fest is a ticketed event. Find out more information at https://www.pagosahotsprings.com/things-to-do/events/hot-springs-fest-2022/.

On Friday, Nov. 11, at 4:30 p.m., community members are invited to a free sound bath at the Mother Spring. Please bring a mat or cushion.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m., community members are invited to yoga and a gratitude ceremony at the Mother Spring at 4 p.m. Please bring a mat or cushion.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., community members are invited for a free meditation by the Mother Spring. Please bring a mat or cushion.