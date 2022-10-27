DUST2 movie fundraiser slated for Nov. 16

By Annie Sewell | DUST2

Grab your family and friends and join DUST2 for the screening of Teton Gravity Research’s (TGR) latest bike film, “Esperanto,” at the Liberty Theatre on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

“Esperanto” is TGR’s latest action-packed mountain bike film that explores how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language no matter what our native tongue may be.

“The sacred ritual of the ride might sound different all across the world — whether it’s a full-face getting pulled down to drop into a big jump line or wheeling a beat-up bike out of a mud hut to pedal to school — but it’s a universal process no matter what language we speak,” the film’s website states.

There will be beer, concessions, sweet door prizes and good company.

Developing Urban Single Track Trail and Team (DUST2) is a trail advocacy and youth cycling team nonprofit in Pagosa Springs. We are a group of people who live and work in Pagosa Springs who are passionate about cycling, promoting active lifestyles and seeing Pagosa’s youth thrive by providing opportunities to embrace an active lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.dustx2.org or https://www.facebook.com/pagosabike.