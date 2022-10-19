Marine Corps birthday celebration planned

By Ed Robinson | Special to The PREVIEW

Semper Fidelis, meaning “Always Faithful,” is the motto of the U.S. Marines. Pagosa Springs-area Marines and their guests will celebrate the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Pagosa Brewing and Grill, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd. Festivities will be 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees will order and pay for their own dinners and drinks.

The evening will feature the traditional birthday ceremony to include recognition of the oldest and youngest Marine in attendance. Complimentary birthday cake will be served.

Other service members, especially U.S. Navy corpsmen, are welcome. Dress is casual, however, military uniforms are always welcome.

RSVP to Don MacNamee at (970) 731-0306 or Ed Robinson at (970) 731-0718. Semper Fi.