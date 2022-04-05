Town election results announced

The unofficial results of the Town of Pagosa Springs’ regular election have been released.
Town electors chose Shari Pierce to serve as the town’s mayor for the next four years, with Pierce receiving 279 votes and Cole receiving 40 votes.
Town voters also voted in favor of Ballot Question A, which asked if the Town of Pagosa Springs Home Rule Charter should be amended to initiate a workforce housing fee for short-term rentals amounting to at least $150 per month for each permitted bedroom with all fees dedicated to creation and sustainability of workforce housing. There were 188 votes for and 179 votes against.
The ballot also included a trio of uncontested races for the Pagosa Springs Town Council, with the following results:
• Madeline Bergon was elected with 266 votes.
• Matt DeGuise was elected with 238 votes.
• Gary Williams was elected with 219 votes.
For more information on the election, see the April 7 issue of The SUN.