Lady Pirate Kori Lucero draws a foul from Alamosa. Pagosa held a one-point lead with 6.2 seconds left in the first half when Lucero drew the foul and landed two free-throws. Pagosa went on to lose the close game 38-32.

After 29 days, the Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team returned to the court for competition against another team last week.

