28.8 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, December 30, 2021

Mark your calendars for WinterFest activities

10

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

The snow is here, more is expected, and we’re now ready for WinterFest. This event will take place over the weekend of Jan. 21-23, 2022. This year’s event is chock full of activities for those that want to participate or just spectate. There are opportunities to raise money, engage the family in participation or just bundle up and watch the festivities. 

The Chamber welcomes those hearty hot air balloon pilots on Jan. 21, 2022. We have almost 20 pilots registered. Skis and Saddles will also be welcoming their registrants on Friday evening. 

The hot air balloons will be launching on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, 2022, at around 8 a.m. in the morning, weather permitting, from the west side of town. There is no downtown launch on Saturday. The pilots will stage in areas around the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association recreation center, nearby business parking lots and those areas that don’t have an abundance of snow so that they can lay out their balloon envelopes with minimal damage exposure. With all the snow this year, photo opportunities of the snow-capped mountains and lakes should be stunning.

Weekend festivities abound on Jan. 22, 2022. Skijor Pagosa is back with the event’s fast and furious pace and they have a new race location — the Archuleta County Fairgrounds. With plenty of parking, a new race route, seating and snow, this year’s skijoring is expected to really rock. Come and watch teams compete as skilled riders with their horses pull skiers and boarders through a timed obstacle course. It’s a fun event you don’t want to miss. 

Skijoring also continues on Sunday throughout the day. Skis and Saddles will also host a concert Saturday night at 7 p.m. with western musical artist Chancey William. Tickets are available in advance at www.skisandsaddles.com. 

The Pagosa Nordic Club will host a Cross-Country Ski Clinic on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Cloman Park. The location could change, so stay tuned in case of any changes. 

At 11 a.m., animal lovers can celebrate the winter season with their pets by participating in the Barkus Parade. Dress them up in costume or just warm clothing and head down to the Riverwalk for the parade. Participants are requested to make a small donation and they can also receive a cup of gumbo at The Lost Cajun. Registration applications for this event are not up on the website, but they are expected to be uploaded soon. 

For those nonprofit agencies looking to raise a little money, the Penguin Plunge takes place on Saturday with registration around noon and the plunge taking place at 1 p.m. Application and pledge forms for the Plunge are available on the Chamber’s website at www.pagosachamber.com under the WinterFest snow globe graphic. Start raising money now. Please contact the Chamber if your organization is going to plunge so that we can create a list and start marketing for those groups jumping in the frigid San Juan River. 

Registration forms for the Sledz on Rez are also available on the Chamber’s website. Sledz on Rez is hosted by the Build Pagosa building trades group. Homemade sleds fly down the course on Reservoir Hill. Store-bought sleds are not eligible, but they can be modified. Find out the details on their registration page. This race begins at around 2:30 p.m. 

On Sunday, the Pagosa Nordic group is back hosting the annual BB Gun Biathlon. This race is for a range of ages and cross-country skiing ability. There is a 16km race beginning at 10 a.m., a Kids K at 11 a.m. and a 4km Citizens Ski starting at 11:30 a.m. No shooting experience is necessary and participants will have the opportunity to test out shooting at the targets 30 minutes before their scheduled race start time. 

Most of the applications for the various WinterFest events, start times, locations and more details can be found under the WinterFest graphic on the Chamber’s homepage. As we get closer to the WinterFest dates, more information will be forthcoming; however, mark this fun weekend down on your calendar. Invite your out-of-town friends to come and enjoy a festive, funky and fun-filled weekend in Pagosa Springs. You can contact the Chamber for more information at (970) 264-2360.

Previous articleCounty unemployment rate up to 4 percent
Next article$300,000 in nonprofit recovery funding disbursed to 91 organizations in Southwest Colorado

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

Health department launches Jr Heroes COVID-19 Vax Challenge

By Chandler GriffinSan Juan Basin Public Health San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is pleased to announce the Jr Heroes COVID-19 Vax Challenge.  This challenge invites...

T-shirt design contest opens for submissions

Letter to Santa

Traditional New Year’s soup

Old-Fashioned Christmas event

Le Roux sworn in as new undersheriff

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

Business

Archuleta County

Commissioners hear quarterly financial reports

Archuleta County Finance Director LeeAnn Martin presented the county’s first-, second- and third-quarter financial reports to the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) during its...
Business

Boards discuss housing, tourism funding

December has been a busy month for housing-related issues in the community. The full version of this story is available in the print edition and...

Public Meetings

New safety-focused law prompts change in license plates

$300,000 in nonprofit recovery funding disbursed to 91 organizations in Southwest Colorado

Mark your calendars for WinterFest activities

County unemployment rate up to 4 percent

Area Agency on Aging receives $668,994 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,585FansLike
697FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the Barrow’s goldeneye. This duck was...

Winter is here: Local resources can help you prepare and stay safe

By Lorena Williams | Forest Service With winter comes snowy adventures and a new set of activities to enjoy. Winter also brings challenges, changes in...

A grassroots effort can defy the odds

By Louisa Willcox | SUN Columnist This year marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most spectacular conservation victories in recent history: the defeat...

Facts about the Christmas cactus

By Sharon Faircloth and Robin Young | PREVIEW Columnists There are several blooming plant options during the winter holidays. A unique option is the Christmas...

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the green-winged teal. In breeding plumage,...

Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration

The inaugural Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration held on Dec.18 was a huge success. Thanks to everyone that attended and helped make the evening magical. A massive...

Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomes 40 inches of snow

Photo courtesy Christi Bode/Wolf Creek Ski Area Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomes 40 inches of snow over the past seven days. The ski area is...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chairman Baker selects Ramona Y. Eagle as vice chairman

By Lindsay Box Southern Ute Tribal Council Chairman Melvin J. Baker has selected Council Member Ramona Y. Eagle to serve as vice chairman of the Southern...

Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz added to concert hall spring schedule

By Denise Leslie | Fort Lewis College The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College announces an addition to its spring 2022 performing arts season...

Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum opens new exhibit: Inside Out 2.0: Native American...

By Lindsay BoxTribal Council Affairs The Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum announces the opening of Inside Out 2.0: Native American Artists in the 21st...

Property fence interrupts 150-year-old religious pilgrimage

By Kate PerdoniRocky Mountain PBS A religious ceremony — the last of its kind in Colorado — stands threatened by private property rights. Each spring during...

Colorado county leaders blast state officials over concerns about mental health for foster kids

By Jennifer BrownThe Colorado Sun The state system that treats children with severe mental health issues is so stretched that it’s become dangerous, Colorado’s county...
Pagosa Springs
light snow
28.8 ° F
31.2 °
22.5 °
81 %
1.6mph
90 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
32 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
33 °

Obituaries