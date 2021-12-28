Significant closure set for U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass tomorrow morning

CDOT will perform avalanche mitigation on U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass tomorrow, Wed., Dec 29. Crews will begin work at 6 a.m. Westbound traffic will be stopped just west of the ski area near the pass summit (MP 167) and eastbound traffic will be stopped near Treasure Falls (MP 158). Travelers can expect a lengthy delay and should allow for extra travel time or arrive at the closure points before 6 a.m. Visit COtrip.org for highway closure information and updates.

Travelers should also be advised that this week’s winter storms, expected through New Year’s Day, may prompt unexpected safety closures on mountain passes. CDOT and/or the Colorado State Patrol may implement safety closures due to adverse driving conditions – strong winds, blowing snow, snowpacked/icy roads and whiteout conditions.

Additional Winter Maintenance Ops in the Region

Avalanche mitigation is also planned for the U.S. 550 mountain corridor for much of the day tomorrow. Crews will begin at 7 a.m. working south of Silverton on Coal Bank and Molas Passes. Once work is completed on these two passes, crews will move north of Silverton to trigger slide paths on Red Mountain Pass, likely in the late morning or afternoon.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: