Illustration courtesy Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions

On Nov. 1, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission’s congressional plan. The Colorado Supreme Court has the deadline of Nov. 15 to issue a ruling on the final approved state house and state senate plans.

Illustration courtesy Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions

