There’s still time to be a part of It’s a Wonderful Life: An Old Fashioned Pagosa Christmas

By Shari Pierce

Special to The PREVIEW

This week’s weather is a reminder of the winter season and festive holidays to come.

This will be the inaugural year for It’s a Wonderful Life: An Old Fashioned Pagosa Christmas. The event is planned to be a one-way stroll along the Riverwalk on Dec. 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Along the Riverwalk will be various Christmas-themed displays and activities. This is where the assistance of area nonprofits, businesses, acoustic musicians and anyone else with an idea to help our community come together to celebrate the season is requested.

A segment of the route may be adopted to provide a holiday activity, scene, music or another creative idea you may have to share the holiday spirit. Organizers ask that there be no charge to participants to make this more inclusive to all as we encourage the spirit of giving. Donations may be accepted.

Those who adopt a segment of the route will be asked to creatively light their segment without using a power source. Luminarias or other low-impact and safe lighting are suggested.

Those who walk the route will be provided glow sticks.

If your nonprofit or business would like to participate in this event, please see more details and fill out the participation form at: https://tinyurl.com/j96xyxhe.

This event is a collaboration of the Town of Pagosa Springs and The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Please help us to come together to produce a fun and festive activity for our community.