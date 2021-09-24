Gymnastic registration now open

By Darren Lewis

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations at the Ross Aragon Community Center through Oct. 3 for gymnastics ages 2-plus.

The cost is $40 per participant. Class size is 10 per age group.

The four-week session will begin Oct. 4 and end Oct. 27. Gymnastic schedule: Monday 4 to 4:50 p.m., parent-tot 2-3 years old (parent participation required); 5 to 5:50 p.m., 4- to 5-year-olds; 6 to 6:50 p.m., 6 to 8-year-olds; and Wednesday 4 to 4:50 p.m., 3- to 5-year-olds; 5 to 5:50 p.m., 6- to 8-year-olds; 6 to 6:50 p.m., 9-plus-year-olds.

All classes will be held at Pagosa Springs Middle School. Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.