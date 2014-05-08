G.O.A.L. Academy students clean up community

Posted Thursday, May 8, 2014 2:25 pm

Special to The SUN



G.O.A.L. Academy students collect over 30 large bags of trash along the highway from Trails Boulevard to Piedra Road. Pictured, back row, from left to right: Jeshua Thomas, Elijah Guthrie, Lance Ulery, DeMarco Martin and Missy Shaw. Front row, PLPOA sponsor Sharon Fearon. Photo courtesy Missy Shaw

On April 15, G.O.A.L. Academy students gave their time and effort to help clean up our community. They started at 9:30 a.m. on Trails Boulevard and picked up trash along the highway until 1:30 p.m., making it all the way to Piedra Road. They collected over 30 large bags of trash. The students felt proud of the opportunity to help their community and to contribute to the betterment of our society.

G.O.A.L. Academy students have been involved in several service learning activities this year, including Habitat for Humanity and fundraising for our experiential education program.

If you are in need of extra hands to serve our community or want to know more about what G.O.A.L. Academy is doing, feel free to come by 100 Country Center Drive anytime.