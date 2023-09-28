Oct. 1 New Thought topic: ‘Inviting the Magic of Living in the Miracle Zone’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service on Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m. will be “Inviting the Magic of Living in the Miracle Zone” with Shayla White Eagle McClure.

“And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” — Roald Dahl.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join the SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Oct. 8 and 15: Sunday service at 11 a.m. with Drs. Larry and Evelyn Malone, who will be hosting the services. They will present a two-part series on compassion.

Oct. 22: Sunday service with White Eagle.

Oct. 29: Sunday service with Stephanie Morrow.

Nov. 4: Vets4Vets fundraiser at the Pagosa Lodge. Tickets are now on sale.

Nov. 5: Sunday service with Dr. Elaine Harding.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve celebration on Zoom.

Jan. 20, 2024: Quintangled Masquerade Ball Fundraiser with Julie Loar.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309.