Launch of The Studios Pagosa announced

By Jenna Gannon | Pagosa Community Initiative

The Studios Pagosa, a dynamic nonprofit run by the Pagosa Community Initiative, is a shared studio and creative co-working space. We are thrilled to announce its official launch, ushering in a new era of artistic collaboration and community enrichment in the heart of Pagosa Springs.

The Studios Pagosa is a haven for artists, creators and innovators seeking a nurturing environment to cultivate their talents and engage with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals. Offering art studios, a diverse range of workshops and co-working spaces, this unique initiative encourages individuals from all walks of life to explore, create and connect.

The Studios Pagosa is deeply committed to giving back to the community that has welcomed and supported us. Through outreach programs, partnerships with local schools and community events, we aim to make art accessible to all, regardless of age or background. All funds generated from this space help with the youth development and family development programming of the Pagosa Community Initiative.

If you want more information about The Studios Pagosa, to stay updated on our latest events and offerings, and sign up for classes, visit https://www.thestudiospagosa.org/.