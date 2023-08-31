New Thought Center to hold cookout

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sept. 3 Sunday service at 5 p.m. will be replaced with a cookout, “Celebrating Community” with Bruce Wayne and Shayla White Eagle.

Dance in nature, relax, bring drums, blankets, lawn chairs and a dish to share at Xanadu. Call or text (970) 510-0309.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join the SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m.: Sacred Medicine Ways — “5th Dimensional Consciousness” and application of intuitive channels and practices to support the body, mind and spirit. The cost is a $20 donation. Text or call (970) 309-6067 for more information.

Sept. 10: Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m. with Stephanie Morrow.

Sept. 23: “Art with Spirit” workshop with Karen Kinney, spiritual art teacher. Kinney will bring to life the lessons from the book created by Karen Aspin for spiritual development at Xanadu. Text or call (970) 510-0309 if you would like more information.

Oct. 21 — Vets4Vets fundraiser at Yamaguchi Park. Time to be announced.

Nov. 11: Quintangled masquerade ball fundraiser with Julie Loar. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an all-inclusive community.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).