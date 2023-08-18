Thingamajig Theatre Company – Bob Howard Memorial Pickleball Tournament

Photo courtesy Kate Alfred

Thingamajig Theatre Company actors competed in the first annual Bob Howard Memorial Pickleball Tournament Aug. 8 in honor of Howard, a longtime theater patron who died unexpectedly of congestive heart failure last October. He was an active member of the Pagosa aviation community, having owned 13 planes and two gliders during his lifetime, and also a member of the Gray Wolf Ski Club and Pagosa Springs Golf Club. Two-person tournament teams were created by a random card drawing. All of the players wore tie-dyed turquoise tournament T-shirts designed by Samantha (“Sam”) Luck. Tournament director was Pagosa resident Kate Alfred. Winners were Trevor Brown, front left, and Justin Autz, front center. Host Carole Howard is standing far right. The actors are performing this summer in three Broadway musicals at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts: “Godspell,” “Jersey Boys” and “Trailer Park.”