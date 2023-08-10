Curtains Up Pagosa announces auditions for ‘Clue: The Musical’

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa is thrilled to announce auditions for our upcoming production of “Clue: The Musical,” an enigmatic murder mystery that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

We are looking for talented and versatile actors to bring the iconic characters to life in this thrilling theatrical extravaganza.

Auditions will be held from noon until 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Pagosa Springs High School.

The video audition deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 18. Video submissions should be sent to director.curtainsup@gmail.com.

To audition:

1. Prepare a short monologue (one to two minutes) that showcases your acting range and ability to embody the character’s traits.

2. Prepare a part of a song (less than one minute) that best represents your vocal abilities. Bring your own sheet music, accompanist or backing track (AUX) without vocals.

To schedule an in-person audition slot, please email director.curtainsup@gmail.com with your preferred time between noon and 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

For video auditions, submit your video recording (in the format of your choice) along with your headshot, resume and contact information to the email listed above by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 18.

We look forward to welcoming you to the auditions for “Clue: The Musical.” Come prepared to showcase your talent, versatility and passion for the art of theater. Break a leg.

For any inquiries or further information, please contact Dale Scrivener at curtainsuppagosa@gmail.com.