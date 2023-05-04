Scott Allen Graff was born in Jamestown, N.D., Feb.21,1936, to Gottlieb George Graff (Scotty) and Helen Olivia (Jensen) Graff. He passed away April 6, 2023, at age 87 in Peoria, Ariz.

At the age of 10 years, Scott won the marble championship in Jamestown — something his father won as well in his younger years.

Scott was the quarterback of his high school football team and graduated in June 1954. He enlisted in the Air Force after spending several weeks in Virginia with friends. After basic training, he was sent to Salina, Kan., where he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Ann Peterson. Then, to England as airman first class for a year and a half. While in England, the couple’s first child, Jeri Lynn, was born in Pierre, S.D., where Bev stayed with Scott’s parents. The remainder of his military tour was at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D., before being discharged. The young family moved to Jamestown, N.D., where Scott attended Jamestown College and attained a degree in business. He was once again the quarterback of his college football team (the Jimmies) all four years. He spoke at the closing banquet as MVP and graduated in 1962.

Upon college completion, the family moved to Minnesota, where Scott was hired by the Honeywell Corp. in the finance department. He spent some time in Minneapolis before transferring to Phoenix, Ariz. Later in their careers, they moved to New Hampshire and both retired there before returning to a cabin in Ponderosa Springs, Ariz.

After the sale of the cabin, they relocated to Payson, Ariz., for the next 20 years. During that time, they were an integral part of the Payson Packers hiking group and hiked all over that part of Arizona and the U.S. While in Payson, for six years Scott volunteered for Habitat for Humanity as treasurer as well as construction fundraising. They returned to Peoria, Ariz., where they were closer to family and medical facilities.

Scott is survived by his wife, Bev; daughter, Jeri; son, Mike (Cheryl); his sister, Diane Cooney (Judd); niece, Lisa Kraetsch (Mike); granddaughters, Brandy (Maricio)and Candace; and great-granddaughters Havana, Eva and Riley.

“Till we meet again with our new, healthy bodies.”