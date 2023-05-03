Pagosa Community Initiative to host Second Chance Prom fundraiser to support youth and family programming

By Jenna Gannon | Pagosa Community Initiative

The Pagosa Community Initiative (PCI) is excited to announce its upcoming fundraiser, Second Chance Prom, to be held on May 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

This event will support the nonprofit organization’s mission to create interactive opportunities that honor culture and diversity to provide Archuleta County residents with services that increase wellness and engagement for a better quality of life.

For the last two years, PCI has been operating a no-cost youth after-school program, providing programming to more than 150 students in the community, 80 percent of whom are considered at risk and underserved. This year, PCI is serving more than 100 students by providing the only consistent after-school programming in Pagosa.

In addition to youth programming, the organization provides family services to 27 families, connecting them to local resources using the ACT model, stabilizing them by connecting them to family education options, navigating the school system, legal and other systems, and connecting them to mental health resources.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, PCI is hosting “Second Chance Prom” to raise funds to support its youth and family programming. The adult prom event promises to be a fun night with an opportunity to vote on the prom king and queen. All proceeds from the event will go toward keeping PCI’s programming free to the community.

“We are thrilled to host Second Chance Prom as a way to raise funds and awareness for our mission to serve the youth and families of our community,” said a spokesperson for the organization. “We believe that everyone deserves access to quality programming that promotes wellness, engagement, and a better quality of life. We invite everyone to join us in supporting this important cause and have a great time doing it!”

Tickets for Second Chance Prom can be purchased at https://givebutter.com/PCIProm. For more information about PCI and its programming, please visit https://www.pagosacommunityinitiative.org/.