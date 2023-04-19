Vista Lake Community Garden plant starter sale a success

Photo courtesy Healthy Archuleta

Healthy Archuleta’s Youth Community Leadership and Learning Circle meets. The group prepared a scavenger hunt activity to Saturday’s Earth Day celebration.

The seeds sprouted. They grew and grew over the last few weeks. The Vista Lake Community Garden Community Leadership and Learning Circle (CLLC) came together on several evenings with support from the Healthy Archuleta growing team member and transplanted the seedlings.

At last count, there were over 400 red cups giving new homes to the seedlings waiting to be planted in garden beds around the community. As we anticipate warmer temps, some of the seedlings will have to remain indoors to continue their growth journey. However, it will not be long.

On Sunday, April 16, the CLLC members arranged the seed starters on tables. There were tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, dill, cilantro, kale, cauliflower, broccoli, beets and spinach — quite an array of cool-crop vegetables to behold by local gardeners. This event brought in more than 40 people browsing over the plants and picking out what they wanted to purchase. One boy about the age of 8 chose broccoli, cilantro and kale for his first attempt at gardening.

In addition to the plant sale, the Vista Lake Garden was open for the community to tour. Some folks even took advantage of the seeds found in the free seed library. Overall, it was a successful event. The leftover plants will be planted in the community garden in May to support local food distribution. The CLLC members enjoyed chatting with all the community gardeners.

For more information on upcoming events, check out the Vista Lake Community Garden and the Healthy Archuleta Facebook pages.

hosts attorneys

Healthy Archuleta recognized a need in the community for legal counsel and, through its connections and networks, was able to host two lawyers visiting from Denver and, even further, to help our community.

They provided brief consultations, pro bono, to help answer the questions that community members needed answers to. Our community welcomed the lawyers as they recognized the great opportunity that we provided for them all without needing to travel a great distance to get answers.

There was such high interest that the community filled our allotted spots within a matter of a couple of days. Close to 20 families were grateful to be seen over the course of two days.

The next visit for the lawyers will have plenty of outreach and we will welcome the community to visit with any questions.

Earth Day celebration

Visit us at our booth, learn about our work, meet our team members and find out how you can get involved.

This Saturday, April 22, we will be at Centennial Park sharing information about our work and engaging the community in an Earth Day scavenger hunt activity prepared by our Youth CLLC. Our Spanish language team will also be there to connect and share culture and heritage with the community. Please join us between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the scavenger hunt. Healthy Archuleta is committed to advancing a sustainable, health promoting, and community-based food system.

For more information on Healthy Archuleta, please email us at fsfearchuleta@gmail.com and check out our website at https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org.