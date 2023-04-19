Spiritual Experiences group plans Earth Day booth

By Laurah Brock Young | Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs

Would you like to learn more about Eckankar?

Would you like to attend a fun and holistic educational event?

Eckankar, through the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs, will be hosting a booth at the Earth Day celebration in Centennial Park and the Riverwalk on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We would love to meet you. We will be giving out free “Eck Wisdom” books on topics such as past lives, dreams and soul travel, and our booth will have a wisdom wheel that you can spin for a playful way to receive spiritual insights.

Earth Day brings together participants with conscious, holistic and ecological perspectives to “Invest in the Earth.”

We hope to see you there.

