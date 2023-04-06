Please join us in a celebration of life for Patti Stewart, Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tennyson Event Center.

We have appreciated the many calls, texts, cards, and conversations from everyone who knew her and would love the opportunity to spend time remembering her with you.

We are fondly referring to the celebration as a coffee social since we have noticed a strong coffee theme among the many shared memories. We treasure the stories and look forward to seeing you all. Hugs, tears and laughter are all welcome.