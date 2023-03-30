Local supporters making a difference in library expansion project

By Sally Neel | Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends

On April 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, there will be joy, laughter and a great sense of accomplishment as the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library comes closer to meeting its goal of creating more space for this important community resource. The Library Affair was a huge success last year and is expected to reach even higher proceeds this year.

The Library Affair gala event takes a unique and fun approach to fundraising. Twenty tables, with themes based on books chosen by the “celebrity” decorators, will be auctioned to the highest bidders.

The book themes range from “The Great Gatsby,” “Fifty Shades of Gray,” “The Secret Garden,” “Second Hand Rose” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Tables are creatively decorated with tableware, napkins, silverware and unique centerpieces, while others contain a wealth of exciting experiences to enjoy here in our beautiful town. Some tables will be offered in a silent auction while others will go into a fun live auction or into chance drawings with tickets $10 each or 15 for $100. For a sneak peak, go to www.pagosalibrary.org.

Additionally, you can go online to vote for your favorite table. For only $2 per vote, you can support your library and help get your favorite table into the running for the prestigious Pagosa Pulitzer Prize.

“These online votes really add up,” said The Library Affair’s coordinator, Jann Pitcher. “We have already raised almost $16,000 from online voting. It is a quick and easy way to support the library and a fun way to help your favorite table win. Every $2 vote makes a big difference to achieving our goal.”

She added, “We are also very grateful to our community sponsors who recognize the importance of our town’s library. We are bringing in new gifts and pledges every day that are incredibly helpful, not only to the library, but to the entire community.”

The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library is one of the most visited sites in downtown Pagosa, averaging 6,500 visitors per month. Nearly 4,000 people participate in one of its programs each year. It provides public meeting spaces, quiet reading areas, creative arts opportunities, children and youth programs, author lectures, civic forums, and a place for people to connect with fellow readers and learners.

Tickets to The Library Affair are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.pagosalibrary.org. A limited number of tickets are available due to space constraints, so do not wait to purchase your tickets. You can also use this online site to offer your votes for your favorite table.

If you have questions about how to become a sponsor, you may contact Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209 or at foundation@pagosalibrary.org.

“The only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.” — Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist.