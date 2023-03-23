Rollin Dale Blossey went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023.

He will be missed by many and is survived by his two brothers, Harold (91) and Wayne (87); four children, Jeanne and son-in-law Mark, Michael and daughter-in-law Laura, Steven and son-in-law Jack, and Cindy; grandchildren Melissa (and Jason), Matthew (and Meaghan), Rowan and Peyton; and two great grandchildren, Deacon and Jolene (and baby due in June).

Rollin was born on a farm in Williamston, Mich., on Oct. 23, 1933, to Clarence and Dorothy, where he was raised with three brothers. Active in the Future Farmers of America, he earned the honor of Central Region Star Farmer in 1953 and served on the state board, ranking silver at the national level during his tenure. Rol used his prize winnings to purchase his first property (100 acres) at the age of 16.

Rollin married Karen Marin in 1960 and earned his horticulture degree from Michigan State University. Serving in the U.S. Army, Rollin was honorably discharged in 1963 and built his first home on his land in Williamston, Mich., where he and Karen started a family. The family home included a farm to raise sheep, an ice skating and fishing pond (depending on the season) and the subdivision on the front acreage.

In 1968, the family loaded up the wood-paneled station wagon and headed west to Orange County, Calif., and warmer weather. Rol used his horticulture degree at a local nursery before assuming a supervisory role with LA County Parks and Recreation. He then went on to “flip houses” before it was popular on HGTV. In addition to coaching sports when the kids were younger, Rol loved a project and usually had several going at one time. He has helped almost all of his friends install a shower, lay tile, fix a sink or even build a house.

Single since 1983, Rollin relocated to Pagosa Springs in 2007, buying a piece of property with only a barn and three hunting cabins, without running water or amenities. He wanted to ensure that all of his hunting buddies had a place to stay. He soon set to work to make this property home.

Rollin did not believe in slowing down. He attended church regularly and was active in square dancing (he loved both the dances and “the socials”). Rol has been an avid hunter all of his years right up through this past season at the age of 89. He was a founding member of the Wolf Creek Gun and Bow Association, reportedly bringing in more memberships than anyone else. And, he loved his garage sales. It was a sport for him to make the weekly rounds, talk to everyone and to get the best bargain possible, even if it meant having three identical items at home.

During the past few winters he has driven his truck and camping trailer to Arizona (near the California border), where he was able to spend more time with family, making a second trip to “bring the razor to play around with.” Additionally, he spent several weeks with his son Michael and family in Bend, Ore., and enjoyed watching the grandchildren play sports.

In addition to his many friends (he never really knew a stranger) and activities, Rol was able to spend quality time with his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rol lived a full life and is now at peace with the Heavenly Father.