Homebuyer Education Class announced for May 20

By Matt Morishige
HomesFund
Tired of renting? Join our Homebuyer Education Class. Learn what it takes to become a homeowner and gain access to local down payment assistance funds.
HomesFund will hold a Homebuyer Education Class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 20 at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
Topics covered include budget, credit, insurance, lending, down payment assistance programs, real estate, inspection and home maintenance. Space is limited. To register, please visit www.homesfund.org.
Questions can be directed to info@homesfund.org or (970) 259-1418, ext. 1.