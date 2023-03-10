Dinner hosted to recognize early childhood educators

Photo courtesy Early Childhood Council of Archuleta County

By Laura Mijares | Early Childhood Council of Archuleta County

On a snowy February evening, the Early Childhood Council of Archuleta County (ECCAC) hosted a lovely appreciation dinner for educators and caregivers working with infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

The council representatives donated warm soup, homemade rolls and a tableful of unique desserts as a token of our appreciation for the educators’ demanding and essential work. Educators socialized, learned about state and local support, and shared a few laughs with the drawing of donated door prizes.

Marcy Mitchell, council president of the ECCAC, expressed that our hardworking educators spend so much energy caring for our precious local children that it was refreshing to pamper them.

While we can all agree that young children are one of our most precious assets, it is crucial to recognize those who dedicate a career to teaching and nurturing them. All early care and education providers and the general public are invited to learn more about the ECCAC on our website, http://eccarchuletacounty.org.