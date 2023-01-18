Latest storm: 52 inches of snow — Wolf Creek Ski Area Snow Report Jan. 18, 6 a.m.

Wolf Creek has received 16 inches of fresh powder in the last 24 hours, for a total of 52 inches in the latest storm!! The all-natural snow base is 106 inches inches at the midway. Conditions are excellent with powder/packed powder and extensive grooming throughout the mountain.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is 100percent open 7-days a week for the 2022-2023 ski season.

Summit Base Depth: 116 inches

Midway Base Depth: 106 inches

New Snow (24 Hours): 16 inches

New Snow (48 Hours): 30 inches

New Snow (72 Hours): 46 inches

New Snow (7 Days): 53 inches

Latest Storm Total: 52 inches

Season-to-Date: 219 inches