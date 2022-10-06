Jose Frederico Jaramillo, 84, passed away peacefully at his home in New Braunfels, Texas, to be with our Lord on Sept. 22.

He was born Sept. 26, 1937, to Jose and Elvira Jaramillo in Edith, Colo., where he grew up on their family ranch. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. After his time in the Navy, he worked on ranches as a foreman, and worked for the U.S. Forest Service and Archuleta County Road and Bridge supervisor before retiring. After returning home from the Navy, he met the love of his life, Mary, and they were married on May 29, 1960. They grew their family by having their two sons and a daughter. His family was his life and they traveled to places for work such as Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, where he was a long-time resident from 1961 until 2018.

Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jaramillo; sons Michael Jaramillo (Darbi) and Steven Jaramillo (Dana); daughter Jeanene Weidman (David Williams); grandson Christopher; four granddaughters, Michaela (Darrell), Breann, Nicole (Dee) and Stephanie (Hans); five great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother; father; brothers, Mike, Ralph, Horace, Jake and Joe; and sister Becky.

Fred was an amazing, hardworking, gentle and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed working at his ranch, playing the guitar in the church choir, gardening, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He touched many lives with his kind heart and his fun sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.