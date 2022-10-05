Curtains Up Pagosa to present ‘The Addams Family Musical’ Halloween weekend

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is proud to present our upcoming production of “The Addams Family Musical.”

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family and the spookiest nightmare faced by every family — the kids are growing up.

The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years, and Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter, Wednesday, however, is now an 18-year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family — the most un-Addams sounding person one could be. And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner.

In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: change.

This Halloween weekend, come celebrate the spooky season with CUP as we present “The Addams Family Musical.” With costuming by Nanette Cheffers, choreography by Pat Doocy and direction by Dale Scrivener, this show is sure to be a visual spectacular. This production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Tickets are available online in advance. Adult tickets are $20, and students (age 18 and under) are $10. Tickets will be $5 more at the door. To purchase tickets, please visit www.curtainsuppagosa.org or go directly to our ticketing site at https://our.show/cupaddams.