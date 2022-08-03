Community Cafe open Mondays and Wednesdays

By Rose Chavez | PREVIEW Columnist

The Community Cafe is now open to the public every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If dining in, please be prepared to show your vaccination cards. If you have COVID-19, have been exposed or are exhibiting any symptoms, please stay home.

We always offer Grab-n-Go meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at our convenient drive-thru. Our meals are available to all ages by reservation; call or text us at (970) 264-2167 by 9 a.m.

We would like to give a shout-out to our awesome kitchen staff, Dolores Gallegos and Robert Thuillier, who give tireless support to our head chef to lovingly prepare meals for the children and seniors of Archuleta County.

Gallegos has been employed at the Pagosa Senior Center since 2001 and Thuillier is a newer colleague who has joined us within the last several months. Thuillier and Gallegos both share, “We are happy to be involved with the community and to provide tasty and nutritious meals every week. Come say hello, we love to see your smiling faces.”

Farmers Market vouchers

Seasonal farmers market vouchers for seniors (age 60 and older) are now available. If you love to shop at the farmers market, are 60 or older or if you are 200 percent of poverty, please call Debbie at (970) 403-2164 at the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) to put your name on the list.

Then, visit the Pagosa Farmers Market any Saturday during the growing season (June-September) to pick up your $25 voucher to support the local food artisans and growers in southwest Colorado and northern New Mexico.

Texting now available

Text us at (970) 264-2167. The Community Cafe is now accepting text messaging for meal reservations, cancellations and/or communication of any kind.

When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are calling to cancel a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel. Texting services are available for dining-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair.

Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.

Medicare call by

appointment

For anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, we help with parts A, B and D. We can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. By appointment only. Please call our Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext 4.

Zentangle

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

The instructor is Roberta Strickland, CZT. Call (970) 946-4582 or text us at (970) 264-2167. Classes are every Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. in the Senior Center. For the safety of our participants, proof of vaccinations is required.

Bridge

The longest-played bridge game in Archuleta County takes place on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. every week. Bridge is a four-player card game with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. It is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. Come alone or bring a partner. Proof of vaccinations is required.

Volunteers needed

The Community Cafe at the Senior Center is requesting volunteers to help with greeting customers. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to volunteer or for more information.

Archuleta Seniors Inc. board vacancy

The Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) Board of Directors has one vacant position open for financial oversight and policy implementation for the organization and Senior Center staff. Terms are three years with an option to renew for an additional term. Potential candidates should be at least 55 years of age or older and must have a passion for adult and aging services.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, Aug. 4 — Salmon with dill sauce, orzo pasta, broccoli with toasted almonds, milk, garden salad and cookies.

Friday, Aug. 5 — Spaghetti Bolognese, broccoli with focaccia, bread, milk, garden salad and fruit.

Monday, Aug. 8 — Fish tacos with cabbage and Baja sauce, cilantro rice, milk, garden salad and fruit.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Pork kielbasa with sauteed cabbage and German potato salad, milk, garden salad, fruit and roll with butter.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Meatloaf with gravy, baked potatoes, roll and butter, milk and garden salad.

Thursday, Aug. 11 — Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato basil soup, milk, small chef salad and fruit.

Friday, Aug. 12 — Stuffed portobello mushrooms, naan bread with hummus, milk, garden salad and carrot cake.

Grab-N-Go meals

Reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $5 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call or text us at (970) 264-2167.

Fundraising need

ASI has an immediate monetary need to support ongoing operations and programming that provide essential services to some of the most vulnerable in Archuleta County.

Please consider donating to Archuleta Seniors Inc. You may mail your donation to P.O. Box 3444, Pagosa Springs CO 81147 or please visit our website: http://www.psseniors.org/. Donation checks can be written to: Archuleta Seniors Inc. We are located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

For more information about ASI, please visit http://www.psseniors.org/.