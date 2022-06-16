Noxious weed of the month: Chinese clematis

By Ethan Proud | PREVIEW Columnist

Chinese clematis is a perennial species in the buttercup family that wreaks havoc on trees, fences and other upright structures.

Like its native relative the white virgin’s bower, Chinese clematis is a woody vine which produces long, fluffy seeds (they remind me of the truffala trees in the Lorax). The main identifying feature between the invasive species and the native is that Chinese clematis has yellow flowers rather than white.

Foliar herbicides are not the best choice to treat this species as it is often found climbing desirable tree species. To remove clematis (native or invasive), cut the plant at the base, untangle the vines, bag them and dispose of them. A cut-stump treatment will prevent re-sprouting.

Chinese clematis is not currently found in Archuleta County. If you believe you have seen this species, please report it to the Archuleta County Weed and Pest Department.

Archuleta County Weed and Pest is your local resource for managing noxious weed populations and controlling other pests.

Archuleta County Fair

The Archuleta County Fair is set for Aug. 4-7.

Have you ever wanted to enter the Archuleta County Fair? Are you a woodworker, potter, jeweler, photographer, painter or knitter? Or maybe you grow vegetables or bake cookies? Would you like to showcase your creations? These are just some of the many divisions that you can enter in Open Class.

Go to https://www.archuletacountyfair.com and look up the 2022 Fair book for the rules. Judging will be Aug. 3.

If you have further questions, please email archuletacountyfair@gmail.com.

You could earn a Grand Champion ribbon at the Archuleta County Fair.

Volunteers needed

Archuleta County 4-H needs volunteers. We are looking for short-term commitment for superintendents at the county fair.

Please contact our office at (970) 264-5931 or contact 4-H Coordinator Becky Jacobson at rjacobson@archuletacounty.org.

CPR and first aid classes

CPR and first aid certification classes are offered every other month (February, April, June, August, October and December) from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid, and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. Call the Extension office at (970) 264-5931 to register.

Visit online

Visit us on the Web at https://archuleta.extension.colostate.edu/ or like us on Facebook and get more information: https://www.facebook.com/CSUARCHCTY and https://www.facebook.com/ArchuletaCounty4H.