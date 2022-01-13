50 years of wrestling January 13, 2022 25 Facebook Twitter SUN photos/Randi PierceThe 2021-2022 season marks 50 years of wrestling at Pagosa Springs High School, with the program working to honor and celebrate past accomplishments of the program this season. During the finals of Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Invitational, the school honored the program’s past state champions, first team to bring home a state medal (the 1977 team finished second, with some members of the team represented by family members Saturday), and former coach Don Heizer.