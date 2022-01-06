Pagosa Springs Elementary School to move to remote learning

Early Thursday afternoon, Pagosa Springs Elementary School announced that it will move to remote learning beginning Friday, Jan. 7, after nine classes were quarantined Wednesday and more positive cases occurred Thursday.

“As a result, we are simply not able to staff the school in order to hold classes,” the letter reads.

The letter to families announcing the remote learning states it will continue through Friday, Jan. 14, and the school will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 18.

The letter states that on Wednesday the school quarantined nine classes “in keeping with health guidelines” from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and Colorado Department of Education.