Update: Stolen vehicle, Arboles burglary suspect arrested

According to Archuleta County Undersheriff Derek Woodman, a suspect has been arrested in a burglary and stolen white Chevy Cruze incident that took place in the Arboles area.

He also noted that there were four vehicles stolen in La Plata County, which were separate and unrelated incidents. One of those stolen vehicles resulted in a pursuit and subsequent crash at Navajo State Park earlier this week. Southern Ute Police Department did not return calls regarding those incidents on Friday afternoon.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Note: This article was updated to include the stolen vehicle details.