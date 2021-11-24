Shop with a Cop seeks donations to support Christmas program

By Nick Stasi

Fraternal Order of Police Durango Lodge No. 8

For almost three decades, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 8 has hosted our annual Shop with a Cop event. We’ve never missed a year and we plan to keep the tradition alive this year the best we can.

This event pairs local children in need with a law enforcement officer and together they go shopping at Walmart for clothing and toys that the child wouldn’t otherwise receive. We fully fund each year’s event through charitable donations from businesses and citizens like you. Through generous donations, we were able to support 175 children from La Plata and Archuleta counties last year.

This year, the FOP Lodge 8 will again be hosting a one-day event in Durango and a one-day event in Pagosa Springs. We are currently seeking donations to make this year’s event a success and we need your support.

COVID-19 has continued to impact many low-income families. Your contribution will directly support these local families this holiday season.

We will spend on average $150 per child, with approximately $100 of that going toward clothing and essential items and $50 on toys. We are asking you for your help in raising money for this program and making these families holidays a little brighter during these difficult times.

Donations will be accepted through the mail and no phone solicitations will be made. Donations can be mailed to: Durango FOP Lodge, Shop with a Cop, P.O. Box 2172, Durango, CO 81302.

We sincerely appreciate your support in helping local families and in helping to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. This event has been a tremendous success in the past and we are excited to continue this tradition again this year.