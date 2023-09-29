Pagosa Pickleball Club to host grand opening tournament

By Tina Heffner | Pagosa Pickleball Club

The Pagosa Pickleball Club is hosting the Fall Grand Opening Tournament on Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1.

Join the Pagosa Pickleball Club to help celebrate the completion of the Town of Pagosa Springs’ eight new dedicated pickleball courts.

The location is South Yamaguchi Park, 684 S. 5th St.

We have 151 participants consisting of local individuals and visitors from New Mexico and throughout Colorado. Bring your chair, pop-up and your appetite as there will be BBQ on-site for lunch.

Brackets will be 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0+.

Women’s doubles will be Friday, Sept. 29.

Mixed doubles will be Saturday, Sept. 30.

Men’s doubles will be Sunday, Oct. 1.

We want to thank the Town of Pagosa Springs, the Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board and the Archuleta County commissioners for helping to make these beautiful new courts a reality.

For more information, visit pagosapickleball.org.