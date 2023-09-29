Hoedown, dinner to benefit Aspen House/Aspen Services

Photo courtesy Joanne Irons



Andy Arnolds rides a horse at No Limits Ranch. The ranch will host Aspen House/Aspen Services adults with developmental disabilities on Oct. 5 and 6, with the experience capping off with the adults serving as hosts and hostesses of a hoedown and dinner. Tickets for the Oct. 6 event are now available.

By Joanne Irons | Aspen House/Aspen Services

No Limits Ranch will be hosting Aspen House/Aspen Services adults with developmental disabilities on Oct. 5 and 6 to experience activities that allows their special abilities to shine.

Located out at Elk Trace Bed and Breakfast, the experiences they will be involved in include: horses, hiking, cooking, art, singing and dancing, games and working together sharing no limits for their talents.

No Limits Ranch and No Limits Art founders Carolyn and Andy Arnold have been sharing their gifts with others for years. With their move to Pagosa Springs and their love of wilderness and horses, their art and their continued experiences around the ranch out at the bed and breakfast have brought a wonderful connection with Aspen House/ Aspen Services.

Last year some of the adults participated with the program and followed up with a hoedown at the end of the week. This year a hoedown, silent auction, BBQ dinner and music by Tim Sullivan’s band will celebrate the successes of the participating adults, who will be the hosts and hostesses, on Friday night, Oct. 6.

Starting at 5 p.m. out at Elk Trace, 700 Honeybee Place, there will be time to meet and greet, carriage rides and dinner for a suggested donation of $25. Dress in your casual jeans and fall ranch or hoedown attire and come see the beautiful silent auction items. Tickets may be purchased at PS Froyo on Lewis Street.

Any questions? Contact Joanne Irons at (970) 946-7545.