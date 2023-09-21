WHIPS to host chocolate fundraiser luncheon

By Nancy Ford | WHIPS

WHIPS, Women Helping in Pagosa Springs, will have its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 11:30 a.m. for $15 at Elk Trace B&B off of Stevens Lake Road.

Because of construction on Piedra Road, get to it from Monument, then take a right onto Piedra Road and left onto Stevens Lake Road. Follow the green signs.

This luncheon will have chocolate dipping as our fundraiser for our 2024 scholarship fund. One plate is $15 and two plates is $25. Donations will be accepted.

We must have luncheon reservations by Sunday, Sept. 24. Call (970) 946-1895 to make a reservation.