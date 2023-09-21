Viva la Pagosa casino night fundraiser to benefit Pagosa Peak Open School

Photo courtesy Jeff Laydon The Mt. Lee Drive photobooth at 2022’s gala, the Golden Age of Hollywood. This year’s gala to benefit Pagosa Peak Open School will be a casino night on Oct. 21.

By Abbie Karas | Pagosa Peak Open School

Mark Your Calendar: At 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts will transform into a lively Vegas-themed casino hall.

Try your hand at poker, blackjack, craps and roulette, or dance to blues and jazz with Bob Hemenger. Vegas-inspired entertainment will include performances by Sass A Frass and other local talents. Sip signature cocktails, browse the silent auction, and savor dishes and desserts from local favorites.

Elevate your experience with a VIP package, capture memories at Vegas-themed photo booths, and vie for fantastic prize packages.

Last year’s Golden Age of Hollywood Gala wowed with live music, dancing, a best-dressed contest and more. Attendees dressed in glamorous Hollywood attire, posing for photos in front of a crescent moon and a 1957 Ford Thunderbird. This annual gala celebrates community collaboration and supports arts and education in Pagosa Springs. Join us for an unforgettable evening.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Abbie at ParentCouncil@ppos.co.

Find the event on Facebook for more details. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at PagosaCenter.org.