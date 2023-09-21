Tickets on sale for eighth annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance

Photo courtesy Lisa Scott The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club’s eighth annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance will take place Oct. 7. Tickets are available now.

By Lisa Scott | Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

If you love country music, love the two-step and line dancing, have a hankerin’ to wear serious or not-so-serious western wear, then your wish is Pagosa Springs Rotary’s command.

That fun-loving group welcomes you to their own version of days gone by in Archuleta County as they throw open the doors of the county Extension building at the rodeo/fairgrounds and welcome everyone to the eighth annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance on Oct. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m (the doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

There will be a silent auction of things too exciting to mention, a cash bar and wagon rides in the parking lot. Tickets may be purchased at Happy Trails, the Choke Cherry Tree or from any of your fine Rotarians. Tickets are $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door. A chuckwagon dinner will be available for $15 and includes barbeque chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, chips and dessert.

Music that promises to get those boots a-movin’ will be provided by the Tim Sullivan Band. So, get out those Sunday jeans, embroidered western shirts, bedazzled skirts and come on out to support the Pagosa Springs Rotary Scholarship Fund and other community projects.

As in years past, this will be a whopping good time. For sure, it will be the best time to be had in Pagosa on an October Saturday night. Yippie-i-o. You just have to go.

Rotary International is a service organization with the goal of bringing together dedicated individuals to provide service in their communities and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self,” the local Rotary clubs provide support for local and international projects that improve the lives of others.