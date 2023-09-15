Prescribed burns planned for September

San Juan National Forest

The San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District is planning to conduct several prescribed burns starting in September.

Burning operations may take place over multiple days when weather and fuel conditions are favorable for meeting objectives described in the prescribed fire plan.

Burning operations will utilize both hand and aerial ignitions and will be conducted by Forest Service personnel and cooperating agencies.

Project areas identified for burn implementation are:

• Mill Creek: 500 acres, 6 miles east of Pagosa Springs, along NFSR 665.

• Echo Canyon: 550 acres, 6 miles east/southeast of Pagosa Springs, along NFSR 029.

• Brockover Mesa: 650 acres, 8 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs, along NFSR 928.

These prescribed fires are targeted toward areas that consist predominately of ponderosa pine and Gambel oak, with small components of mixed conifer and shrubland included in the planned units.

Prescribed fire is one of the key tools used for management of ponderosa pine ecosystems with the primary goal of reducing fuels that would otherwise increase susceptibility to more intense and severe wildfires. In addition, prescribed fire promotes growth of grasses and forbs, providing forage for many wildlife species.

For more information, please contact Fred Ellis, assistant fire management officer (fuels), Pagosa Ranger District, at fred.ellis@usda.gov.