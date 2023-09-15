Pagosa fire district announces promotion

John Elliot

Pagosa Fire Protection District

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) would like to proudly announce the recent promotion of John Elliott from firefighter to lieutenant effective Sept. 12.

Elliott began his volunteer firefighting career with the PFPD in March 2016.

Elliott is qualified as a structure firefighter and wildland firefighter. He has additional training in vehicle extrication, hazardous materials, swift water rescue, ice rescue. He currently holds a certificate as an emergency medical technician, or EMT.

As a volunteer he said, “While this is not my paying job, it is definitely one of my passions.”

He is inspired by the brotherhood and camaraderie of the fire department and Emergency Medical Services. He enjoys serving the community and helping those in need at their worst times.

Deputy Fire Chief Karn Macht said “John Elliott, since joining the Pagosa Fire Protection District, has been motivated to learn and improve upon his skills as a firefighter. He has the determination and dedication to the district and the community that we serve. He always looks to improve himself and those he works with. We are proud of his accomplishments and look forward to what John will bring as a lieutenant.”