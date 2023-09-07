Tickets now available for Rotary’s Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance

Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

By Lisa Scott | Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

It’s a barn dance. The Pagosa Rotary Club is hosting the eighth annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance the evening of Oct. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Archuleta County Extension building.

The Tim Sullivan Band will be the live band playing boot-scootin’ country music for line dancing and your favorite swing moves.

Tickets are $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door and can be purchased at Choke Cherry Tree, Happy Trails or from any noon Rotarian. A chuckwagon dinner is available for those who have purchased an advance ticket for $15.

The evening will be full of activities, including a cash saloon with local brews and a full bar, contest for sexiest cowboy and cowgirl, and wagon rides. Local retailers and restaurants have donated items that will be available in a silent auction and in a drawing for anyone who purchases a chance to win.

Profits from the Barn Dance are spread throughout the community in the form of scholarships, food-filled backpacks for youth needing weekend meals, dictionaries for third-graders and awards to send our youth leaders to leadership camps.

Support these community projects and have a fun-filled evening with friends and neighbors at the Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance. Buy your tickets today as there are only a limited number of tickets available.

With more than 24,000 clubs and 1.4 million members worldwide, Rotary International is a service organization with the goal of bringing together dedicated individuals to exchange ideas, build relationships, take action and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self,” the local Rotary clubs provide support for local and international projects that improve the lives of others.