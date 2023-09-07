Free Medicare 101 class to be offered Sept. 11

By Caryn Hill | San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging

A free introduction class to Medicare will be offered at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library on Monday, Sept. 11, at 1:30 p.m. This class is open to everyone whether currently enrolled in Medicare or planning to enroll soon.

A certified Medicare counselor from San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging (SJBAAA) will present Medicare basics such as:

• Medicare eligibility and when to enroll.

• Definitions and explanations of parts A, B, C, D and Medigap plans.

• Deadlines, open enrollment dates and avoiding penalties.

• How Medicare works with other health insurance plans.

Medicare counselors from SJBAAA are certified by the Colorado State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and are not associated with any health insurance company.

Medicare can be confusing, but SHIP counselors are available to help you navigate the program with as much ease as possible. Attending a Medicare 101 class is a great way to start your journey and meet your local SHIP counselors.

To register for the class, please leave a message and your contact information at (970) 264-0501, ext. 4. You can leave a message 24/7.

The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library is located at 811 San Juan St.

If you can’t attend the class but would like to meet with a Medicare counselor, call (970) 264-0501, ext. 4 to request an appointment. The SBJAAA Medicare office is located in the Pagosa Senior Center at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. Counseling sessions are by appointment only.