Colo. 151 emergency culvert replacement project begins

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maintenance crews observed heavy run-off from snowmelt carrying high volumes of water both around and through two 12-feet-in-diameter culverts located under Colo. 151, 10 miles north of Arboles.

Emergency culvert replacement work began on Colo. 151 Wednesday. Work is expected to be completed in late November. This emergency repair project will take place on a section of highway 5 miles south of the U.S. 160 junction near Chimney Rock National Monument at mile point 28.

Work will include the installation of two new concrete box culverts, rebuilding and resurfacing of the roadway and re-establishing proper water drainage in the area. Construction crews will utilize shoulder closures, single-lane closures and temporary signals.

Earlier this spring, CDOT was alerted of erosion issues on the shoulder of the highway caused by heavy spring run-off in Stollsteimer Creek. The repair work is critical to ensure a safe roadway and proper water drainage system to prevent future erosion.

Traffic impacts

Beginning Aug. 30, motorists will encounter road work south of the Colo. 151 and U.S. 160 junction. Traffic impacts will include:

• Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday (some weekend work may occur).

• Motorists will encounter single-lane closures and shoulder closures near mile point 28.

• Motorists will be guided by temporary traffic light signals.

Motorists should plan for delays and one-lane alternating traffic on Colo. 151 between Arboles and Chimney Rock National Monument, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.