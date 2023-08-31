Save the date to celebrate green chile

By Jacque Aragon | Mountain Chile Cha Cha

Come to the Mountain Chile Cha Cha and celebrate the annual green chile harvest at the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic in the charming town of Pagosa Springs.

This exciting cook-off features approximately 50 participants, both amateurs and professionals, who compete for cash prizes, trophies and coveted bragging rights with their signature green chile creations. You’ll have the opportunity to taste a wide range of green chile, from the traditional to the experimental, and explore the diverse flavors and styles that make this pepper so beloved.

But that’s not all — the Cha Cha also includes a fantastic lineup of activities and entertainment. You can enjoy the lively Spanish music concert or participate in the 5K and 10K trail races, which offer stunning views of the surrounding mountains. If you’re thirsty, head to the Mexican beer garden and enjoy refreshing drinks with friends. And for those looking for a little friendly competition, take advantage of the margarita contest and variety of food vendors.

One of the highlights of this event is the opportunity to taste freshly roasted Hatch green chiles, which will be available for sale and roasted on-site. You can take home a bag of these delicious peppers and enjoy them in your cooking creations.

The Mountain Chile Cha Cha is a free event on Sept. 23 in the Town Park athletic field, rain or shine. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this is an event that you will want to attend. To enter chile into the cook-off, visit ilovegreenchile.com and participate in this fantastic celebration of green chile and Pagosa Springs’ Hispanic cultural heritage through local cuisine and music.