Pagosa SUN acquired by O’Rourke Media Group

The Pagosa Springs SUN was acquired by O’Rourke Media Group Thursday.

“I’m excited about our acquisition of The Pagosa Springs SUN. This is an outstanding weekly newspaper with impressive niche publications, great reputation, and a very strong team,” O’Rourke Media Group owner Jim O’Rourke said. “It’s been great getting to know Terri House and her team through the process, and I just have such respect and admiration for the work they’ve done serving this community.”

“One common theme throughout Jim’s company’s newspapers is commitment to community,” House, who has owned the paper for 21 years and been in the business 41 years, said. “That is why I knew he would make a great fit for The SUN and Pagosa Springs.”

All current employees are being hired, according to O’Rourke, and The SUN will continue to be published each Thursday. The company plans to continue the high-quality journalism expected by its readers.

O’Rourke Media Group has a strong commitment to local journalism and print media.

“We’re proud to be the owner of the last operating printing press in this region of Colorado,” he said.

O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, websites, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come. We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Our news teams produce hyper-local, high-interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. Our Sales and Digital Fulfillment teams bring omnichannel advertising solutions to local businesses in the communities we serve.

O’Rourke Media Group now operates in eight states and 28 markets with 41 publications and hyper-local websites. We started from ground zero in December 2018, totally bootstrapped, confident and with an entrepreneurial mindset.

For more, see the Sept. 7 issue of The SUN.